Former Roswell Park doctor files lawsuit alleging bias

This lawsuit is at least the 15th filed in the past eight years claiming workplace discrimination based on gender, race or disability.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A former Roswell Park physician claims she was fired by the cancer treatment center for calling attention to practices that “put numerous patients in serious danger,” according to a lawsuit filed in federal court.

Dr. Anne Grand’Maison’s federal whistleblower lawsuit alleges her warnings were dismissed and her work at Roswell undermined due to “a work environment which was hostile to female physicians in innumerable ways.”