BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department needs the public’s help in locating a missing 15-year-old girl.

Nyasja Humphrey is described as a Black female about 5'0" tall and weighs about 120 lbs.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.