AMHERST, N.Y. — The Amherst Police Department on Sunday was looking for a missing 70-year-old man.

John Allen had been last seen by facility staff members on Saturday at 5:32 p.m. on Brompton Road.

"Allen was located and taken to the hospital for evaluation," Amherst Police said late Sunday night, in announcing that the missing persons Silver Alert had been canceled.