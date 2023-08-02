Missing: Help sought in locating vulnerable adult in Niagara County

Sean R. Eskridge is described as 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighing 150 pounds. He has blue eyes, brown hair, and was last seen on April 14 in Niagara Falls.

RANSOMVILLE, N.Y. — The Niagara County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in finding a vulnerable adult who has been reported as missing.

Sean R. Eskridge, who is a 26-year-old white male, is described as 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighing 150 pounds. He has blue eyes and brown hair.

Eskridge was last seen on Friday, April 14 in the City of Niagara Falls. He was wearing a blue or gray button-down shirt and light colored jeans.

Anyone with any information on Eskridge or his whereabouts is asked to please contact Lt. Eric Gieseler of the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office at 716-438-3393.