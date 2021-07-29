Hearts for the Homeless prepares to open new cafe, food pantry space

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A café, relocated food pantry and new community services are headed to Riverside.
Hearts for the Homeless, a nonprofit that feeds the poor and homeless through its food pantry and mobile soup kitchen and runs a thrift store and textile recycling program, is hoping to open Hearts Harvest Pantry & Café by late September. The space at 870 Tonawanda St. will include a food pantry, café, can and bottle redemption center and educational informational sessions, according to Nicholas Calandra, CEO and president.
The organization purchased the property in 2018 and the development was delayed during the pandemic.