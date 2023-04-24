Scholarship aims to keep primary care doctors in WNY

WNY Medical Scholarships go to WNY natives who go into primary care medicine.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — By 2034, the Association of American Medical Colleges predicts a national shortage of up to 124-thousand doctors. And, that shortage is expected to hit Western New York big time, especially when it comes to primary care physicians.

A renewed scholarship push aims to keep doctors from Western New York in Western New York.

"A lot of the older doctors in primary care are retiring, so we need a lot of new doctors," said Tanya Verma, a UB medical student and scholarship recipient.

Tanya Verma is graduating from the UB Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences on Friday.

"When did you decide you wanted to be a doctor?" asked Kelly Dudzik.

"I think I decided I wanted to be a doctor probably in high school. I kind of knew when I was younger, but definitely solidified in undergrad," said Verma.

The Wheatfield native is one of the latest medical students to be awarded a Western New York Medical Scholarship. By receiving the scholarship, Verma has pledged to stay in Western New York for at least five years after she finishes her training, which will help address the primary care doctor shortage.

"How does it make you feel to know that you are going to help fill that need?" asked Dudzik.

"I really like it. I grew up, like I said, in Western New York and want to stay here, so I'm glad I can contribute to the need of primary care doctors here in Western New York," said Verma.

According to the Dean of the Jacobs School, there is a dramatic shortage of doctors in Western New York. Allison Brashear, MD, MBA says local doctors and business leaders started this scholarship to not only ease the financial burden for new doctors but to help make our communities healthier.

"If you have a doctor that is easily accessible, that shares your background in your own neighborhood, you're going to be healthier. The best care is care at home where people are at home with their friends and family. We don't want people getting their regular health care in emergency rooms or hospitals," said Allison Brashear, UB Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences Vice President for Health Sciences and Dean.

They also know scholarships will help attract more people to primary care medicine.

"Primary care physicians don't make as much as some of the specialists, and so we don't want people to be choosing what they do in medicine because of their debt. That takes this debt out of the equation," said Allison Brashear.

Tanya starts her residency in June and plans on staying in Western New York for the rest of her life.

"Going to medical school here and staying here is just a great feeling," said Tanya Verma.

Thirty-one people, including Verma, have received the scholarship since 2012. She says a good chunk of her classmates are staying in Western New York.

And there is data that shows that if more people from under-represented groups become doctors, that leads to healthier communities.