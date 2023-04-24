WNY couple welcomes 'rainbow baby' after pregnancy loss

A Buffalo couple is finally welcoming home their 'rainbow baby' after suffering a pregnancy loss. Parents are now soaking in every moment with her newborn baby girl.

Example video title will go here for this video

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo couple is finally welcoming home their 'rainbow baby' after suffering a pregnancy loss.

A rainbow baby is born after a miscarriage, a stillbirth, or in this case, a pregnancy loss. Luna Akili Sanabria was born on March 23 2023. Her mother, Vanessa, says she is now soaking in every moment with her newborn baby girl.

It's been a long, hard road to make these moments possible. For Sanabria, she is using her experience to provide hope for other families.

Sanabria and her husband, Robert lost their firstborn, Ivan at 21 weeks old on August 28, 2021. After taking some time off to grieve, they finally got pregnant again last year, and just delivered their healthy baby girl, Luna.

Sanabria said sharing hope is what it is all about.

"I know that there is a mom or a dad out there or family that is really going through it and they probably want to give up, and they probably don't see any light at the end of the tunnel. I promise you, keep that hope. Find something that you can believe in or you can hang on to," Sanabria said.

For the Sanabria family, it was having a supportive family and friends. They also got hope from hearing other stories from couples, in which they also eventually brought their rainbow baby.