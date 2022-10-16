WNY mother shares personal breast cancer story in the hopes of helping others

Kärin Rich battled breast cancer twice, and she wants to share her story in the hopes of helping others take control of their health.

Example video title will go here for this video

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Kärin Rich never wanted cancer to define her.

"I didn't want people to feel sorry for me or even treat me differently," said Rich, 60.

The Buffalo mother of two was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2007 when she was 44 years old. Her children were just 10 and four at the time. She recalls getting a call from the radiologist after her annual mammogram and being told she needed a biopsy.

"I tried to just keep a brave face for the most part until I knew that it actually was cancer," said Rich.

The biopsy revealed she had early-stage breast cancer.

"If it's serious, what will happen? I'll miss the chance to see my children grow. That was really my first thought," said Rich. "I remember sitting on my front stairway with a million thoughts going through my head. I actually called my mom who reassured me and reminded me to rely on my faith. I gathered my thoughts and my strength and got prepared for what was ahead."

Rich sought treatment at Roswell Park. She had a lumpectomy the day before her 45th birthday.

"My kids gave me the biggest hug and said, 'Mom are you going to be home to get birthday cake?' I looked at them in their eyes, and I said 'I can't wait to celebrate with you,'" said Rich.

She celebrated that birthday — and many more — and thought she was in the clear, until 11 years later when her cancer returned — this time, more aggressively.

In 2018, doctors at Roswell spotted a new spot on the same breast during another annual mammogram. This time the cancer was more aggressive. Rich had another lumpectomy and daily radiation for four weeks.

"Roswell gave me the best gift — time, a lot more time with my family and of course with my friends," said Rich. "I just want women to know that [breast cancer] doesn't have to be scary."

She encourages women to be in tune with their bodies, pay attention to any changes, and follow their instincts.

Rich did just that last year. Subsequent doctor visits and testing revealed she had uterine cancer. Surgery followed, and now she has follow-ups every six months to make sure her scans are clear.

Rich said she's feeling good these days — and feeling really good about the fact that she has the opportunity to help others by sharing her personal story to raise awareness.

"Maybe that's why I am here, to give a message of hope and to inspire people to think about putting themselves first," said Rich.