Salvation Army in need of donations, volunteers

There are some new ways to donate, including the "Kettle Pay" app.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — This is the season of giving, but with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic it has been harder for some who serve the poor to do the kind of outreach they're known for.

The Salvation Army's Red Kettle volunteers are one group that's usually out in the thick of the holiday hustle and bustle, but many of their long-time volunteers have not felt safe interacting with the public. That's why there are some new ways to donate. One of the new donation methods includes something called "Kettle Pay" with the help of your mobile phone.

"Kettle Pay allows you to pay with Google, or Apply Pay or Venmo or PayPal. And it's as simple as just making a bump on your phone at our kettle stand and making a donation that way. It all stays local and it helps your local neighbors in need," said Major Annette Locke of the Salvation Army.

Locke says donations help not just at Christmas time. Your dollars help make programs and services possible for your friends and neighbors in need all year long.