Sabres right winger Alex Tuch to build house in Clarence subdivision

CLARENCE, N.Y. — Alex Tuch, the right winger acquired in the fall by the Buffalo Sabres, has purchased a lot in Clarence’s Spaulding Green subdivision and will build a private residence there.

Tuch paid $259,900 for a two-acre lot at 5534 Heron Glen Drive that had been owned by Spaulding Green LLC, developers of the Clarence subdivision, according to documents filed March 16 in the Erie County Clerk’s office.

Jurek Builders will construct the 10,311-square-foot house, according to plans filed with the Town of Clarence Building Department. Plans call for a 4,888-square-foot first floor, 3,267-square-foot second floor, a 1,275-square-foot attached garage and 881 square feet of patios.