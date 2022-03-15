Girgensons ready to return to Sabres lineup

Sabres forward Zemgus Girgensons has played in one game since mid-January.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Sabres winger Zemgus Girgensons is expected to return from a lower body injury Thursday night in Edmonton after missing the last 18 games.

The 28-year-old has played just one game since mid-January and said on Tuesday he is ready and excited to play after missing an extended period of time.

"It was mentally tough at the start, where it kinda kept going back and forth with how long I was going to be out, and it kinda just brought flashbacks from last season, but at the end I know I was coming back," Girgensons said, in reference to a hamstring injury he suffered during a training camp scrimmage, causing him to miss all of last season.

"There wasn't a doubt in my mind that I would be back this season, so I was just looking forward to the day I would be able to get back on the ice."

Girgensons was on a line with Kyle Okposo, centered by Cody Eakin at Tuesday's practice at the LECOM Harborcenter.