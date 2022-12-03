Toronto's Matthews suspended 2 games for cross-check on Rasmus Dahlin

The NHL department of Player Safety suspended Auston Matthews for two games after a cross check to Rasmus Dahlin's neck in the Sabres' win over the Maple Leafs.

HAMILTON, ON — The NHL department of Player Safety suspended Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews for two games after a cross check to Buffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin's neck in the third period of Sunday's Heritage Classic outdoor game in Hamilton.

Tensions were building for the Leafs, as the Sabres took a two-goal lead 13:49 into the third period before Buffalo eventually won, 5-2.

The altercation happened about a minute later, and both Matthews and Dahlin were assessed two-minute penalties for cross checks.

"It's hockey," Dahlin said after the game about the cross-check from Matthews. "It was intense... I'm fine, and I'm just happy that we won, not too worried about that stuff."

2 On Your Side's Julianne Pelusi asked Dahlin how long it takes him to cool down after an altercation like the one he experienced with Matthews.

“About two minutes in the box," he joked with a smirk.

"First of all, I'm glad Dahlin is okay," Sabres head coach Don Granato said after the game. "Those situations... the best scenario is hand it over to the league and the officials."

With less than two minutes left in the game, Dylan Cozens delivered a big hit on Matthews and received a 10 minute misconduct.

Dahlin was grateful for Cozens and his teammates having his back in the situation.

"You can really see we're brothers in the locker room. We care about each other, and we have something really good going on," Dahlin said.

"Everyone wants to win together, and it's fun to be a part of, for sure."