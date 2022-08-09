Roycroft Inn hosting its first Croquet Championship for Lothlorien Therapeutic Riding Center

East Aurora Kiwanis and the Rotary Club of East Aurora will be squaring off next week to raise money for the riding center.

EAST AURORA, N.Y. — The Roycroft Inn is holding the first of what it hopes will become an annual tradition to raise money to help an Western New York organization.

A fierce competition is expected between East Aurora Kiwanis and the Rotary Club of East Aurora in the “Croquet Championship” at the Inn on Aug.17. The competition will raise money for Lothlorien Therapeutic Riding Center, Inc., (LTRC).

“Both Kiwanis and Rotary Club have their weekly meeting here and they are the heart of our town. We are honored that they chose to have this amazing event here for such a great cause. It is going to be a very auspicious occasion!” said Celeste Pukalo, director of special events at The Roycroft Inn.

LTRC offers horseback riding opportunities for more than 500 adults and children with cognitive, physical, emotional or learning disabilities a year. Veterans, hospice patients, at-risk youth and many others can also participate in programs offered.

Horseback riding is not the only service offered by LTRC, the grounds are used for groundwork clinics, treading programs, school programs and Make a Wish trips.

The croquet tournament will kick off at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 17. A rain date is set for Aug. 31.

“The East Aurora Kiwanis and Rotary Club have always worked closely together, but this is a wonderful way to have some fun, come together and help out a great local charity” said event organizer, Jack Thiesen.