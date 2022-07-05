x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

11 Day Power Play Community Shift raises $1.2 million

The fundraiser ended this weekend in its first year back at Harborcenter in two years.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The 11 Day Power Play ended this weekend following its first year back at Harborcenter in two years. 

This year they raised $1.2 million to help fight cancer. The money will be donated to Make-A-Wish Western New York, WNY Camp Good Days, Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center, and Oishei Children's Hospital. 

Skaters took the ice June 23 and ended July 3 around 6 p.m. Thousands of players participated to keep people in the ice almost continuously. 

This year's fundraiser took place just seven months after a record breaking season in 2021. In November, forty players, including WGRZ's Pete Gallivan, raised more than $2 million and set a Guinness World Record for the longest hockey game ever, at 252 hours. 

Organizers recently celebrated surpassing the $8 million mark since the event's inception in 2017.  

Thank you to everyone who made this possible. All of the #11DPP players, volunteers, donors and sponsors have given so...

Posted by The 11 Day Power Play on Sunday, July 3, 2022

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Unknown Stories of WNY: Hello darkness, my old friend