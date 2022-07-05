11 Day Power Play Community Shift raises $1.2 million

The fundraiser ended this weekend in its first year back at Harborcenter in two years.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The 11 Day Power Play ended this weekend following its first year back at Harborcenter in two years.

This year they raised $1.2 million to help fight cancer. The money will be donated to Make-A-Wish Western New York, WNY Camp Good Days, Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center, and Oishei Children's Hospital.

Skaters took the ice June 23 and ended July 3 around 6 p.m. Thousands of players participated to keep people in the ice almost continuously.

This year's fundraiser took place just seven months after a record breaking season in 2021. In November, forty players, including WGRZ's Pete Gallivan, raised more than $2 million and set a Guinness World Record for the longest hockey game ever, at 252 hours.

Organizers recently celebrated surpassing the $8 million mark since the event's inception in 2017.