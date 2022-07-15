3rd annual fundraiser raises over $300,000 thanks to Bills linebacker Von Miller

Von Miller raised more than $300,000 at his 3rd annual fundraising event in Colorado Springs.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller recently hosted his third annual "A Night to Take Flight" fundraiser in support of raising money for low income children to receive eye exams, and fashionable corrective eyewear.

The fundraiser took place in the Jet Linx Aviation in Centennial in Colorado, and holds a special place in Miller's heart, as he was once a Denver Bronco.

The event kicked off with an outdoor cocktail hour where guests could take photos, and receive signed memorabilia from Von Miller, and fellow Denver Broncos players who were in attendance, which included: Bradley Chubb, Brandon McManus, Albert Okwuegbunam, and McTelvin Agim.

Although Miller is no longer a Denver Bronco, he stated, “I still have orange and blue in my heart. … I love Colorado”.

Von's Vision Foundation celebrated its 10-year anniversary and Miller talked about the benefit of the foundation has had over the years.

All net proceeds from Von Miller's A Night to Take Flight will benefit Von's Vision Foundation and its mission.

Since its start 10 years ago in 2012, Von’s Vision Foundation has provided over 8,500 students with free eye exams and fashionable glasses across 19 cities in 9 different states. The Foundation will continue to serve nationwide with Colorado being its home base.