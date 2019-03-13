BUFFALO, N.Y. — Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center has teamed up with New Era Cap and the Buffalo Sabres for its official cap of hope.

Some patients at Roswell Park were given hats on Tuesday by none other than Sabretooth himself.

Patients Emmett Jakubowski and Kathleen Theal teamed up with assistant professor of oncology Adam Sumlin to create the design.

You can get one at the Sabres store, and at Western New York Wegmans stores, for $25 while supplies last.

Some of the proceeds go to Roswell Park.

