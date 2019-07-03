BUFFALO, N.Y. — Roswell Park treats over 200 patients with pancreatic cancer every year.

"It's notoriously difficult to treat, "cancer," said Dr. Christos Fountzilas, Medical oncologist and Assistant Professor of Oncology at Roswell Park.

He says better CT scan machines have helped oncologists see who best benefit from surgery.

Symptoms often include pain, which can mean the disease is already advanced. Another very common symptom is jaundice, developing diabetes along with weight loss is another symptom.

While there is no recommended screening for the general population, Roswell has pancreatic screening. "It is mainly for people who have first degree relatives which would be a mother, father, sister, brother, offspring that has had pancreatic cancer," said Tessa Faye Flores, MD

Assistant Professor of Oncology and Medical Director of Cancer Survivorship and Screening,

She also said prevention is about lifestyle modifications. "If you're smoking, stop smoking, obesity, try to maintain a healthy weight. Also, alcohol, limit your rinks to 30 grams a day which is two servings of wine or beer."

It's a cancer that can be resistant to treatment very early.