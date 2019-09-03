BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Fight for Air Climb was a little less intense this year with a move from the 37-story One Seneca Tower to the Main Place Tower.

But that's still 24 stories to run up, and almost 200 local firefighters and first responders added the challenge of climbing in full gear on Saturday to raise money for the American Lung Association.

"It adds about 50 plus extra pounds. They always come out and support us and we're so grateful for their continued support," said Kelli Hanson of the American Lung Association.

