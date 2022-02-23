Rosie's in East Aurora to expand with second location on Buffalo's West Side

Rosie’s Handcrafted Ice Cream wants to expand into Buffalo at 486-488 W. Utica St.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Five Points neighborhood on Buffalo’s West Side has something sweet brewing.

Rosie’s Handcrafted Ice Cream wants to expand into Buffalo at 486-488 W. Utica St. in a vacant building a few doors away from Remedy House and Five Points Bakery.

“We were looking for a place, but there’s so few options,” said Deacon Tasker, who founded the business in 2020 with his wife, Cassandra. “This is such a wonderful location, the whole culture and the vibe.”