Perry's releases new ice cream flavor, kicking off charitable partnership with Buffalo Bills Foundation

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Ice cream lovers and Bills fans have a new flavor to tempt their taste buds.

Perry's Ice Cream officials made the trip to Highmark Stadium Tuesday to introduce its new 'Hey-Ey-Sundae' creation. The name, of course, is inspired by the team's 'Shout' fight song and blends nougat ice cream with salty caramel swirls and brownie dough pieces.

A portion of the proceeds from every sale will be donated to the Buffalo Bills Foundation. The foundation is dedicated to preventing child hunger, increasing access to nutritious food for families and supporting healthy eating in the WNY region.

Also, as part of Giving Tuesday, Perry's made an additional $5,000 donation to the foundation.

"Supporting our community in partnership with Perry's Ice Cream is the perfect way to celebrate Giving Tuesday," said Buffalo Bills Foundation Executive Director Michelle Roberts. "Hey-Ey-Sundae! is a true representation of our ‘City of Good Neighbors,’ helping further the works of the Bills Foundation each time it’s enjoyed. We’re very excited to launch this flavor and help our community at the same time."