Ride for Roswell weekend kicks off with Celebration of Hope and Peloton

As of Friday evening, Ride for Roswell 2021 had already raised $4.7 million.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Heading into the Ride for Roswell on Saturday, hundreds of people joined in on the Celebration of Hope and the Peloton, a 12-mile bicycle procession.

The event kicked off outside of Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center with more than 100 cyclists who have each raised more than $2,500.

Prior to their departure, there was a moment of silence where the cyclists held up cards with the names of patients on them, so those on the upper floors of Roswell Park could see the riders are thinking of them and fighting for them.

The riders then headed to the University at Buffalo for the Ride's Celebration of Hope.

Hundreds of people cheered on and greeted the police-escorted procession, which ended with medical professionals, those battling cancer and their families.

Hamburg mother of three Annie Cohoon was this year’s torch-lighter.

"It's just a huge, huge honor for me," said Cohoon, who was diagnosed with breast cancer in April of 2020.

She added, “I just finished up treatment on Tuesday, so it’s been a long 16 months, but my birthday was on Monday. I was diagnosed at 40 years old. I turned 42 on Monday, so starting 42 off right."

Cohoon told 2 On Your Side lighting the torch was very emotional for her, feeling like her story could give hope to others who are going through this too.