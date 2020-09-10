Reports: Titans have no positive tests, Tuesday night game still on

According to an NFL Network report the Titans all tested negative from Thursday's round of COVID tests.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — According to multiple reports, the Tennessee Titans COVID-19 tests from Thursday all came back negative, meaning Tuesday night's Bills game is still on track to take place.

On Friday morning, NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero and ESPN's Adam Schefter tweeted out that the Titans tests' from Thursday all came back negative.

The #Titans had all negative tests from Thursday’s round of COVID-19 testing, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 9, 2020

No positive tests in Tennessee this morning, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 9, 2020

The negative tests mean that Tuesday night's matchup between the Bills and the Titans in Nashville is still on track to be played. That game was pushed back after the COVID-19 outbreak within the Titans organization. At least 23 members of the Titans organization have tested positive since September 29.