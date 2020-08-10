Bills players do not want Titans game moved

The Titans' facility remains closed after two more Tennessee players test positive for COVID-19 on Thursday.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The NFL is on the clock to decide whether the matchup between the Bills and the Titans will go on as planned as two more Tennessee players have positive COVID-19 tests.

“As far as Sunday I have been told that we have no idea what is going on,” Bills safety Micah Hyde said.

The season is full of unknowns, but one thing is for certain: the Bills players want to play now and not later.

“I can speak for myself I want to play,” Hyde said. “I don’t want to postpone anything or to cancel anything. We all just want to play football. We have guys on this team that have buddies in Tennessee, and they can’t go into the facility until Saturday.

"We haven’t heard anything about the actual game day on Sunday. Its Thursday and we travel on early Saturday so we kind of need to know what’s going on. It's a difficult situation but then again its 2020 expect the unexpected this year.”

A recent report Thursday started the Bills could play on Tuesday and the Chiefs game would be moved to Saturday, which would give enough turnaround time for the Bills.

Titans-Bills game scheduled for Sunday is being moved to Tuesday at 6 pm as long as there are no more positive tests with Tennessee, per sources.



Bills-Chiefs game being switched from next Thursday to Sunday but goes back it more positive tests in Tennessee, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 8, 2020



Nothing is set so everyone is on standby.

“I thought going into this whole thing that if a guy tested positive that they were going to be quarantined and the rest of the team kind of goes on without that person,” Hyde said.

“That’s how I thought this whole thing was going to work out. I didn’t think the postponing and cancellations of games was in the air. I had no idea so now we want to be safe but at the same time we want to play and if guys that test positive are going to be sitting then that’s what is has to be.”