NFL Spokesperson on Bills-Titans game on Sunday: 'No change in the game's status'

An NFL spokesperson says there is no change in the status of this Sunday's game in Nashville.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — An NFL spokesperson says there is no change in the status of this Sunday's Buffalo BIlls' game against the Tennessee Titans in Nashville.

Brian McCarthy, a NFL Spokesperson, tells Channel 2 Sports Director Adam Benigni that, as of Monday afternoon, "There's been no change in the game's status as we continue to monitor the situation."

Several Titans' players have tested positive for COVID-19 over the past couple weeks.

There have been reports throughout the day Thursday that have put Sunday's game into question because of the COVID-19 outbreak in the Tennessee Titans organization.

One report stated that it was possible that the Bills and Titans could play either Monday or Tuesday with the Bills' Thursday Night Football game against the Kansas City Chiefs being moved to Saturday, October 17.