Renovation plans revived for Broadway-Fillmore's Eckhardt Building

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The development team that built the $34 million The Grid apartment complex near the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus wants to revive the long-vacant former Eckhardt’s department store building in the Broadway-Fillmore district.

Developer Kevin Dagher, Cedarland Development Group vice president, said his company’s $9 million renovation of the Eckhardt’s building at 950 Broadway could begin in early 2022. Plans call for apartments and neighborhood services.

“We know this is an important building to the Broadway-Fillmore area,” Dagher said.