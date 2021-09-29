City officials share visions for a development-ready Ellicott Street

Imagine a stretch of Ellicott Street looking more like a coordinated, urban development zone and less like a hodgepodge collection of buildings.

That’s the vision for portions of the street beginning at Goodell Street to the north and Sahlen Field to the south – the latest chapter in the city's “Race for Place” economic initiative for the central business district.

Why Ellicott Street? "It is an area of downtown that in 10 years time could be incredibly dense with new developments," said Brendan Mehaffy, Buffalo Office of Strategic Planning executive director.