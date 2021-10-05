Construction could start soon on first new Niagara Falls hotel since 2016

The proposed building is a seven-story, 120-room Cambria by Choice hotel at 311 Rainbow Boulevard, a parcel near the Rainbow Bridge.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Call it a sign that the COVID pandemic-induced pause on local hospitality-anchored projects is beginning to ease.

The development team behind a proposed $18 million Cambria by Choice hotel in Niagara Falls has received a bank commitment letter needed to finance the project. With that, construction could begin by late fall.

