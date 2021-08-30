Reinstein Woods Fall Festival returning to its roots

The festival will run September 16-20 and offer a variety of nature hikes and other outdoor activities.

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — A popular fall festival is going back to its roots to ensure everyone who takes part has a safe experience.

Organizers of the Reinstein Woods Fall Festival said this year it will offer a variety of nature hikes and outdoor programming over five days.

It will kick off on Thursday, September 16, with a Fall Bird Migration Hike led by staff from the State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation. Later that night, the Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens will offer a terrarium workshop.

From Friday, September 17 through Monday, September 20, the Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) staff and volunteers will lead nature activities for kids and families. On Friday, September 17, a DEC forest ranger will demonstrate how rangers use drones to assist with search and rescue efforts.

A full list of events can be found here. Most require registration, but some do not. To register, call Reinstein Woods at (716) 683-5959.