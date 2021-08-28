Chalkfest returns this weekend to Buffalo RiverWorks

This year's theme is the 1980s, which means video games and TV shows. About 160 artists are creating chalk murals across the property.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Chalkfest is back at Buffalo RiverWorks.

On Saturday and Sunday, you could attend it for free at RiverWorks. This year's theme is the 1980s, which means video games and TV shows.

About 160 artists created chalk murals across the property.

"It's all on the silo walls, on the silo floor," Zachary Case of Buffalo RiverWorks said. "We really try to expand. Most chalk festivals, you're doing it on the blacktop. We tried to make it more different and more exciting."

Outside on the blacktop, artists are drawing creations in front of the hockey rinks and in the parking lot.

Chalkfest resumes Sunday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.