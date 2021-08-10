Registration for the YMCA Turkey Trot opens Thursday

Registration opens at 11 a.m. at YMCABN.org and a virtual option is being offered this year.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Registration opens Thursday for the 126th annual YMCA Turkey Trot put on by the YMCA Buffalo Niagara for an in-person and virtual race.

Registrations opens at 11 a.m. on the YMCA Buffalo Niagara website. Runners will be able to register until race capacity is at reach. Each year the event sells out, so organizers recommend people who are interested register early.

The virtual race will allow for people to walk, run or jog an 8k anytime between Thanksgiving Day through the following Sunday.

The first 1,200 people to register for either race will received a pair of YMCA Turkey Trot knit texting gloves.

The YMCA Turkey Trot attracts 14,000 participants each year and is the oldest consecutively run footrace in the world.

Proceeds raised support YMCA Buffalo Niagara programs that aim to empower youth and improve community health.