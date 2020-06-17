Regal reopening movie theaters in July

Regal says it plans on following guidelines provided by the CDC and other public health organizations.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Regal announced Tuesday that it plans to start reopening theaters on July 10 with an array of health and safety measures.

Moviegoers will notice quite a few changes. Regal says it plans on following guidelines provided by the CDC and other public health organizations. The company will also include safety measures based on feedback it receives from employees and moviegoers.

Greeters will be located in the lobby to assist guests will new procedural changes. Moviegoers will be encouraged to proceed to their auditorium as soon as possible, and to exit the theater in a timely manner after the movie ends.

Regal plans to offer new contactless payment options. This includes being able to purchase tickets and concessions on the Regal mobile app.

Unfortunately your favorite movie snack might not be available. Regal says a reduced menu will temporarily be available at the concession stand. Also, refills on large drinks and popcorn will be suspended.

To maintain social distancing, every other register at the concession stand will be open. Meanwhile in the auditorium, there will be two empty seats between groups — one seat at recliner locations — to maintain proper social distancing during the movie. Group sizes will only be limited where required by state or county mandates.

Floor markers will be used throughout the building to assist with social distancing.

Auditoriums will also be reduced to 50 percent where required by state or county mandates. And both employees and moviegoers will be required to wear masks if it is required by local government.

Every auditorium and seat will be sanitized after each movie using new electrostatic "fogger" equipment. Regal says this form of deep sanitization is highly effective in disinfecting all materials with a non-toxic formula, which drys fast. Each theater will also sanitize high-contact points on an increased schedule.

Employees will undergo daily health screenings including temperature checks where mandated. Employees will also be required to wash their hands every 30 to 60 minutes depending on their job.