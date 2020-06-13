Drive-In Movie Series begins at Buffalo Outer Harbor

The series starts Saturday night with 'Frozen 2' and will continue with a few other family-friendly films for people to enjoy from their cars this summer.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — We all miss going to the movies, and the folks at the Buffalo waterfront are bringing that fun back this summer in a safe way.

They're hosting their first drive-in movie series that started Saturday with "Frozen 2" and will continue with a few other family-friendly films for people to enjoy from their cars this summer.

The free tickets are already sold out for every date, a sign that folks are really itching to get out to the movies this summer, or at least, to do anything to distract the kids.

Earlier this week, on Monday, Artpark announced that it will be presenting a lineup of Drive-In films. The movies will be projected on LED screens. There will be 20 films shown over the course of the summer on Tuesday and Thursday nights beginning June 16.

Tuesday' movies will include music documentaries, concert films, biopics and other music-related content.

Films shown on Thursday will appeal to families and general audiences. "Grease" will be shown on June 18. "School of Rock" will be the feature on June 25, with the Artpark Theatre Academy School of Rock band making a special video appearance prior to the film.

The movie screens will be placed in parking lot D and can accommodate up to 200 cars. A VIP screen will be set up in the painted parking lot that will accommodate up to 50 cars. Audio for the films will be transmitted via car radio.