Artpark announces Drive-In films

LEWISTON, N.Y. — They may not get to do concerts in the park this summer, but Artpark has found a way to entertain folks while keeping a safe distance.

Artpark announced Monday they will be presenting a lineup of Drive-In films. The movies will be projected on LED screens. There will be 20 films shown over the course of the summer on Tuesday and Thursday nights beginning June 16.

Tuesdays' movies will include music documentaries, concert films, biopics and other music-related content.

Films shown on Thursday will appeal to families and general audiences. Grease will be shown on June 18. School of Rock will be the feature on June 25, with the Artpark Theatre Academy School of Rock band making a special video appearance prior to the film.

The movie screens will be placed in parking lot D and can accommodate up to 200 cars. A VIP screen will be set up in the painted parking lot that will accommodate up to 50 cars. Audio for the films will be transmitted via car radio.

Tickets will be $25 per car, which includes $8 admission and a $17 concession credit. Tickets will be sold in advance only, please visit artpark.net or tickets.com to purchase online. Service fees apply for online orders. Call 716-754-4375 to purchase by phone Monday through Friday 10am-4pm, or one hour before movie showtime.

Vehicles will be spaced six feet apart and staff will be monitoring to make sure vehicles are spaced properly. All patrons must wear a mask when they are outside their vehicles.

Here is the schedule for June:

June 16 at 8 p.m. - The Last Waltz

June 18 at 7 p.m. - Grease

June 23 at 8 p.m. - Shine a Light

June 25 at 7 p.m. - School of Rock