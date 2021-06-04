Bikesharing season begins: 400 Reddy bikes available in Buffalo, Niagara Falls

Starting this week, 400 bikes will be available at 90 different locations between Niagara Falls and Buffalo.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — This week you will start seeing the red bikes for rent popping up across Buffalo and Niagara Falls.

Reddy Bikeshare and Independent Health announced Monday that the 2021 bikesharing season has officially started. Four-hundred bikes will be available now through October in 90 different locations.

This is the sixth year Reddy bikes will be available in the City of Buffalo, and the second full season in Niagara Falls.

“I am pleased for the City of Niagara Falls to begin yet another bike season,” said Mayor Robert Restaino. “We look forward to our residents, and visitors, taking advantage of the bikes as the weather gets warmer. The City has worked to allow residents the opportunity to purchase an annual pass for the incredibly low price of $1, allowing our community to easily utilize these bikes in the spring, summer and fall months.”

According to Reddy Bikeshare, any other Western New Yorkers who sign up during the month of April will receive a 50 percent discount off an annual pass. Western New Yorkers can redeem the promo by using the code REDDY2RIDE at reddybikeshare.com or through the Social Bicycles app.