Red Dress exhibit opens at Artpark

BUFFALO, N.Y. — For Shayann Jenkins' these dresses are more than just an article of clothing. They represent an unimaginable loss.

“When my sister was missing, it was really hard on us,“ she said. “We didn't know what to do. We didn't know where to go next.”

That's a tragedy that sadly is not unique to members of the indigenous community because Native women go missing 10 times more than any other group, according to the Coalition to Stop Violence Against Native Women.

A statistic that Michele-Elise Burnett is trying to bring to light by creating this Red Dress Exhibit.

“As much as it's difficult, they're finally peeling back some of those harsh realities that we've kind of tucked away,” she said. “But now we're actually being able to have our voices heard and bring out their awareness. It's so needed today.”

The exhibit features 13 red dresses hanging from trees, created by the loved ones of 13 murdered and missing indigenous women from Western New York and Canada, like Jenkins' sister.

“This meant a lot to be able to share my story and be able to work through the trauma by having my family member being murdered and going missing,” Jenkins said.

It's an important message for Western New Yorkers to understand, according to the exhibit's creator, because so much of the area's culture has been influenced by indigenous roots.