New Indigenous exhibit coming to Artpark

The immersive exhibit showcasing the stories of Indigenous Women is coming in September to Artpark.

LEWISTON, N.Y. — A free immersive art exhibit featuring 13 red dresses representing indigenous women will be coming to the lower park in Artpark from Sept. 2-4.

The exhibit is based on the 13 Grandmother moons and the cycle of the women.

This exhibit is called "If Only These Dresses Could Tell Their Story" and will be at Artpark for a limited time.

Visitors will learn of the stories of 13 murdered and missing indigenous women and girls from the Western New York and Niagara area.

Each dress hung will be unique to each life lost, and their story told through beading, ribbons, and paint designed on the dresses by the families whose loved one fell victim to the racial crimes surrounding female Indigenous people(s).

“As each member of an affected family and community participates in the creation of these beautiful memorial dresses, healing is happening. Every thread and fiber of the ribbons woven into the dress hold the untold story of the spirit the dress represents, essentially giving the spirit a voice, a voice that was unjustly and horrifically taken away from them” said Michele-Elise Burnett, exhibit creator and Artpark’s Indigenous Art Producer.

Along with the dresses, the exhibit will also have daily activities for visitors along with a downloadable audio book that features a documentary tour, narrative signage, Elder’s healing Circle, workshops, storytelling and teachings.

An acoustic performance called The Circle will take place at the opening of the exhibit on Sept. 2. The performance will feature Indigenous and allied musicians.

A full itinerary of activities is available on the Artpark website.