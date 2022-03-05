Local groups react to leaked US Supreme Court draft on Roe v. Wade opinion

One doctor worries access to additional health care services will be restricted.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Dr. Katharine Morrison is the owner and sole provider of abortions at Buffalo Women Services. She says she has been expecting the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade, and was not surprised by the opinion in the leaked document Monday night.

"There's a move afoot to try, for example, to prosecute providers in states that, where abortion will continue to be legal to prosecute them if they perform an abortion or assist a woman to obtain an abortion if that woman is from a state in which it's illegal. And then of course the next thing that they'll be working on is birth control. They'll probably work to outlaw IUDs," says Dr. Katharine Morrison. "People always see abortion as an isolated situation, but it's part of, just as abortion is part of women's reproductive lives, so the move against abortion has tentacles into other aspects. Fertility clinics, I'm sure are going to be concerned about this ruling. It will reach into birth control and into, you know, every other aspect of a woman's reproductive life up to an including where and how they choose to give birth."

2 On Your Side also talked with the President and CEO of Planned Parenthood of Central and Western New York on Tuesday. She has concerns about what this potential decision could mean for access to abortion services. She also says it means more people could come to New York from out of state - from states where abortion would be illegal or restricted - if this ruling happens.

"When you think about who is really impacted by this you have to think about, you know, a lot of what kind of health care you get depends on what zip code you're in or what your income level is. You know, people who are Black or brown or immigrants or Indigenous peoples, LGBTQ, young people in particular, you know what I mean, have a lot of barriers to care and this just puts more pressure on that and even when you think about people in situations where there's domestic violence, like this is a very serious issue," says Michelle Casey, President and CEO of Planned Parenthood of Central and Western New York.

Planned Parenthood of Central and Western New York is opening a new health center near its existing one in Buffalo in June. It will double its family planning services and include in-clinic abortion services.