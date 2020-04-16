BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Red Cross on Thursday provided an update on how it's changing the way it safely helps victims of fires.

The red cross has been assisting 32 people following five different fires in Western New York over the past 24 hours.

But rather than being able to meet with families, Red Cross volunteers have been virtually speaking with victims to help determine their needs.

The most recent fire happened early Thursday morning, when Buffalo Firefighters responded to a call on Roebling Avenue. A kitchen fire spread to to neighboring residences, according to city officials.

Firefighters were called to 111 Roebling Avenue at around 12:40 a.m. Four adults were evacuated from the house and are being assisted by the Red Cross. Officials say the fire caused $140,000 of damage

Investigators say the fire spread to the neighboring house and caused $70,000 of exposure damage. Seven people are being assisted by the Red Cross.

Officials say the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

