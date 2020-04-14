BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown provided an update about the current cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in both the Buffalo Police Department and the Buffalo Fire Department.

Brown says the number of cases seems to be improving in both departments. At this time 20 firefighters have recovered from COVID-19 and are back on the job. At this time, 12 firefighters have tested positive for the coronavirus, and 38 other firefighters are on administrative leave as a precaution.

Nineteen Buffalo Police officers have recovered from the virus and are also back on the job. Currently, four officers tested positive for the virus and 20 officers are on administrative leave as a precaution.

Brown reiterated that emergency response services provided by the Buffalo Police and Buffalo Fire departments remain fully operational during this time. And the city is continuing to take additional precautions such as deep cleaning the police and fire departments as well as emergency response vehicles to protect first responders.

