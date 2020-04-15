CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — Dozens of first responders from all over Cheektowaga stopped by to salute the healthcare workers at Catholic Health Sisters of Charity Hospital St. Joseph campus.

The St. Joseph Campus is dedicated to treating positive COVID-19 patients.

Tuesday, when doctors, nurses and medical staff looked out their window they were greeted with large signs, fire trucks with bright flashing lights and smiling faces looking up at them.

"We wanted to recognize the nurses and the staff over at St. Joes for the job that they are doing and we figured it's the best way to do that" said Rescue Hose 1 Fire Chief John Tryjankowski.



Jessica Visser is the vice president of patient care services at St. Joseph Campus. She said they have been very busy and are grateful for all of the community support they have received.

"Just to see the community how it's come together in support of what's been happening here it's been humbling and unbelievable and I know it means so much to the team that's here as well too," she said.



"This is our way of showing them that we are supporting them and we thank them" said U-Crest Assistant Fire Chief Joseph Dahm.

