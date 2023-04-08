Purple Heart awarded to 3 Western New Yorkers

The medals were awarded in advance of National Purple Heart Day, which will be on Monday.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Three Western New Yorkers who served the country were awarded the Purple Heart on Friday.

Those awards and other medals were presented to Vietnam War veteran John Jenkins, the family of World War II veteran Florian Fenclau, and the family of Joseph Urbanczyk, who was killed in the Vietnam War.

"We never had a parade. We never had nothing for Vietnam veterans. We were never honoroed. You know, what was the problem? It was a war. It was a war," said Jenkins, who served in Vietnam from 1967 to 1969.