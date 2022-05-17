Legislation to rename Route 394 in Town of Randolph for fallen sergeant passed in state Senate

The bill would rename a section of the roadway as the "Staff Sergeant David Textor Memorial Highway."

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. — On Tuesday, state Senator George Borrello announced that the state Senate passed a bill that would rename Route 394 in the Town of Randolph in honor of a fallen U.S. Army Staff Sergeant.

The section of the roadway will be renamed “Staff Sergeant David Textor Memorial Highway” in honor of U.S. Army Staff Sgt. David Textor who was killed in action in 2008. Textor was killed while conducting combat operations in Mosul, Iraq.

“Staff Sgt. Textor served our nation with valor and gave his life in defense of freedom and the ideals we hold most dear,” Borrello said. “We can never repay that debt. We can remember and honor Staff Sgt. Textor and all those who made the ultimate sacrifice while serving in our Armed Forces. Dedicating Route 394 through the town he grew up in is one small way we can honor the bravery, dedication and ultimate sacrifice of this American hero.”

The bill is expected to pas the Assembly by the end of legislative session and sent to Gov. Kathy Hochul for her signature.

“Staff Sgt. David Textor’s service in the United States Army was exemplary. As a Green Beret, he served in Iraq where he earned a number of awards for his actions,” Assemblyman Giglio said. “Tragically, Staff Sgt. Textor sacrificed his life as he fought for the freedom of people far from his home in rural Western New York. It was an honor to assist the people of his hometown by co-sponsoring legislation to rename a portion of State Route 394 in his memory so that his bravery and selflessness can never be forgotten.”

Staff Sgt. Textor’s awards and decorations include the Bronze Star Medal, the Purple Heart Medal, Meritorious Service Medal, National Defense Service Medal, the Iraq Campaign Medal with campaign star, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, NCO Professional Development Ribbon with Numeral “2” Device, Army Service Ribbon, Overseas Service Ribbon, Combat Infantryman Badge, Expert Infantryman Badge, Parachutist Badge, Ranger Tab and the Special Forces Tab.