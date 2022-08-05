Purple Heart monument planned for Niagara County

Earlier this week, the Niagara Co. Legislature voted to allocate up to $100,000 for the construction of the monument on the grounds of the Niagara Co. Courthouse.

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — Those who have been wounded or killed defending our country's freedom will soon have a monument to their sacrifice in Niagara County.

Earlier this week, the Niagara County Legislature voted to allocate up to $100,000 for the construction of a new Purple Heart monument on the grounds of the county courthouse in Lockport.

Sunday, August 7, is celebrated as Purple Heart Day across the U.S.

“I am so grateful for the work of our committee as I think we have come up with the proper way to ensure the sacrifices made by Purple Heart recipients are never forgotten,” said Legislator David Godfrey, a Vietnam Veteran who served as Chairman of the Committee. “The unanimous vote of the Legislature to allocate these funds is the perfect way to celebrate Purple Heart Day this Sunday.”

The design will include the creation of a courtyard with the monument located at its center and benches for visitors. The entire greenspace design will be heart-shaped in honor of the Purple Heart.

“Locating this monument at the Courthouse was the perfect choice as it is also home to our Veterans Service Agency so those who are coming to the VSA for assistance can spend some time in the new courtyard,” said County Clerk Joseph Jastrzemski. “It will also be the proper location for future Purple Heart ceremonies.”

The county says it is currently aware of 367 known Purple Heart recipients, but expects that additional names will continue to be identified.