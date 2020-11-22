Pure Ink Poetry offers virtual events to share local talent

This Sunday, at 2 p.m., they'll be holding another poetry slam focused on "rising from the ashes."

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Since 2012, Pure Ink Poetry has been giving Buffalo-area poets the opportunity to showcase and compete with their work, as well as introducing locals to the talent around them.

Now, with the pandemic making most events virtual, Pure Ink has been offering virtual slams, which are a competition judged by the audience. This Sunday, at 2 p.m., they'll be holding another slam focused on "rising from the ashes."

According to Pure Ink's website, poets should think about the prompt as this:

"There are tons of events that can truly break us down into mere pieces of ourselves, but the untold story is how we come back from it. For some, growth comes from trials and rising through, for others, these traumas can break them. There is no one way to discover your inner strength. Very few of us come out the same as when we went in, but if you have been able to persevere, then your story may encourage someone else"

Anyone can watch or compete, and there are prizes for those who win the slam. First place will win $25, second place will win $15, and third place will win $10.

For this slam, there will be two rounds, with the first one being 12 poets, and the second being eight. Each poem shouldn't last longer than four minutes, and poets will be judged by five random members of the audience.