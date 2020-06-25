The Art of Walking tour at Artpark

Artpark's 'The Art of Walking' kicks off June 27.

LEWISTON, N.Y. — Looking for something different to do outdoors?

Artpark's 'The Art of Walking' kicks off June 27. Visitors take a walking tour through nature, poetry and the story of Artpark, while also adhering to social distancing.

Groups of 25 participants will be led by performance artists, weaving moving meditation, walking, stillness and cheerful interaction.

Headphones will be provided so you can listen to ambient sounds and music of the park. The headphones will be sanitized prior to each tour and have a one-time use earpiece cover.

All visitors must wear masks and social distance at check-in and for the tour.

Here are the dates and times of the tours:

June 27 & 28 at 4pm & 6:30pm;

July 1 at 6:30pm; July 3 at 6:30pm;

July 5 at 4pm & 6:30pm (no tours on July 4)

Remaining July weekends: Saturdays 4pm & 6:30pm, Sundays 4pm

August: Saturdays 4pm & 6:30pm, Sundays 4pm