x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Buffalo, NY | Local News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | WGRZ.com

Local News

WNY Women's March to be physically distanced in 2020

The march, which takes place Saturday at 2 p.m., will be held in Niagara Square. Marchers are asked to wear a mask and keep six feet apart.
Credit: WGRZ/Catie Brown
Winter weather and wild winds did not stop more than 70 local groups from stomping through the snow at Niagara Square for the annual women's march on Sunday, January 19, 2020.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Western New York Women's March for the fall will be taking place Saturday, October 17 in Niagara Square. 

This edition of the event is focusing on intersectionality and work to stop violence of all kinds against women, particularly women of color. The event will feature a thanks-giving opening, speakers, spoken word poetry, music, and more. 

The march is being organized by the WNY Peace Center. They are asking everybody who intends to join them in the march to wear a mask and remain socially distanced from people outside of your group. 

Related Articles