WNY Women's March to be physically distanced in 2020

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Western New York Women's March for the fall will be taking place Saturday, October 17 in Niagara Square.

This edition of the event is focusing on intersectionality and work to stop violence of all kinds against women, particularly women of color. The event will feature a thanks-giving opening, speakers, spoken word poetry, music, and more.