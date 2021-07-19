Public meeting scheduled for Cheektowaga Comprehensive Plan

The public information meeting will take place on August 4 at 5:30 p.m.

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — A public information meeting for the new Comprehensive Plan released by the Town of Cheektowaga is scheduled for Wednesday, August 4, at 5:30 p.m. in the Council Chambers.

“I am excited that the new Comprehensive Plan is close to completion and I will be here to see it come to fruition. The last Comprehensive Plan that was adopted by the Town Board was in 1992 and it’s been long overdue,” Supervisor Diane Benczkowski said.

The meeting will consist of a presentation and provide people with the chance to ask questions.