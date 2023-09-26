Public hearings will be held for Parkside Ave. intersection in early 2024

Reaction to the changes made to the intersection of Parkside and Linden Ave in North Buffalo have been pretty split. Some love it. Some hate it.

Example video title will go here for this video

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The temporary pilot project that resulted in hotly debates on social media throughout the summer will be wrapping up on November 1.

The project, initiated by the city of Buffalo and executed by GOBike Buffalo, was always temporary. GOBike installed expanded walkways and bike lanes through the intersection of Parkside Ave and Linden Ave.

Delaware District Councilman Joel Feroleto has heard from those in favor of the changes, and those not keen on the changes.

"I would say it's split, there's a small percentage of people that say 'get rid of everything,'" Feroleto said. "I'd say the majority of the people say, or have the opinion, that they'd like to see the intersection safer for pedestrians, but they'd like to have more input on what that final design would look like."

Josephine Zagarella wants something done with the intersection but also feels that the temporary design implemented by GOBike Buffalo goes too far.

"We all agree that this intersection needed to be addressed, there are several safety concerns that the neighbors have expressed and continue to express," Zagarella said. "Unfortunately, we don't feel that gobike has been a good community partner."

The lack of communication ahead of the changes, Zagarella said, is what initially started the division among the neighborhood with the project.

"They also didn't really account for elderly who maybe are not familiar with using QR codes," Zagarella said. "They should have a voice, a lot of people have expressed confusion."

GOBike knew the changes would spark conversation.

"We anticipated that when change happens, it can irritate some folks," said Kevin Heffernan, GOBike Buffalo Communications Director. "But as more and more people have used it, we've seen the number of people speaking up in defense of this project, seeing how much they've enjoyed it, how they've been able to experience it with their kids, their families on foot in a stroller and a bike really start to outnumber those complaining about it, which has been refreshing for us."

Everyone will eventually get a voice, however.

DPW Commissioner Nate Marton tells 2 On Your Side that there will be multiple public hearings regarding future plans to the intersection. He reiterated that no plans have been finalized yet.

While dates for those public hearings haven't been revealed, Marton did say that they will happen in early 2024.