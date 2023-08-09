Traffic, pedestrian safety improving after changes to Parkside/Linden intersection

While the changes caused public comments full of fervor, data suggests that speeding has dropped by over 50% in just 3 weeks at the North Buffalo intersection

BUFFALO, N.Y. — When the plans to make temporary changes to the intersection of Linden Avenue and Parkside Avenue were announced in July, there was hundreds of social media posts expressing the normal outrage you would expect.

Even the organizers of the project, GObike Buffalo, knew they would be heels for a few weeks, or at least until the pilot project wrapped up on November 1.

"We've seen some immediate pushback," said Kevin Heffernan, communications director for GObike Buffalo. "Like we said, we anticipated that when change happens, it can irritate some folks."

The project is a collaboration between GObike, Erie County and the city of Buffalo. The temporary changes made for a so-called protected lane for pedestrians and cyclists near the intersection of Linden and Parkside.

Despite their name, and the targeted comments on social media, GObike was not considering cyclists as the main beneficiaries of the changes.

"We designed this protected intersection with pedestrians in mind first," Heffernan said. "As more and more people have used it, we've seen the amount of people speaking up in defense of this project."

GObike has been collecting data since the temporary changes were complete, around August 15. Since then, speeding through the intersection has decreased by 53%.

Additionally, the average northbound traffic speed on Parkside Avenue has decreased from 32 mph to 25 mph.

"That's a huge win for us. slower cars mean safer cars and safer streets for everyone," Heffernan said.

One cyclist, who asked to remain nameless, stopped by the 2 On Your Side Camera to say they are now going out of their way to utilize the protections that were established with the dedicated cycling lane.

"We used to actually avoid this intersection, and now I seek it out," the cyclist said. "It's very clear what bikers are supposed to do."

The pilot project will remain in place until November 1. After that, GObike will draft a report that will be delivered to the city of Buffalo. The city's public works department will then determine whether to make those changes permanent.