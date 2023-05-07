Pedestrian and bike-friendly changes are coming to a North Buffalo intersection

GOBike Buffalo will be making changes to the intersection of Parkside Avenue and Linden Avenue. The goal is to make it safer for cyclists and pedestrians.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — GOBike Buffalo is gearing up to make significant changes to the intersection of Linden Avenue and Parkside Avenue.

The nonprofit has a working relationship with the Greater Buffalo Niagara Regional Transportation Council and has previously collaborated with the agency on improvement projects.

"They were looking to see how do we improve intersections to be safer for people to walk safely, and particularly for people with disabilities," said Justin Booth, executive director at GOBike. "We were asked to support this work, we do a lot of what we call our Complete Streets demonstration projects to really help do some outreach and engagement."

On July 31, GOBike will narrow the travel lanes of Parkside and Linden. Additionally they'll create ADA compliant curbs and install the first so-called protected intersection in Western New York.

"The best way to describe it is like a bump out or curb extensions you see on many streets now in the city," Booth said. "At this location, we basically incorporates the bike lanes to travel through those bump outs at the intersections."

GOBike has a detailed plan for the project listed on its website.

The work being done this summer is temporary, as the organization is permitted to make these changes until November 1.

Data will be collected during the summer an fall and after November turned over to the GBNRTC and city of Buffalo so permanent changes can be made in 2024.

"They're already in the process of bringing on a consultant to then take the information that we collect that move this location into final design and construction," Booth said.